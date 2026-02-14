C-130J with PM Modi makes historic landing on Assam highway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft has made a historic landing at the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Moran, Assam, on Saturday morning. The facility, which is built on a 4.2-km stretch of national highway, was inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit to the state. It is designed for Indian Air Force fighter jets to take off and land during emergencies.
Infrastructure significance
Emergency landing facility built at a cost of ₹100 crore
The Emergency Landing Facility was built at a cost of ₹100 crore and is the first of its kind in Northeast India, intended as an alternaive to the Dibrugarh airport. It will bolster defense, logistics, and disaster response capabilities in the region. The facility can accommodate fighter aircraft with a maximum weight of 40 tons and transport aircraft with up to 74 tons maximum take-off weight.
Twitter Post
Video of PM Modi's aircraft landing on highway at Moran
🚨 Assam | Dibrugarh— AsiaWarZone (@AsiaWarZone) February 14, 2026
PM Narendra Modi lands at Northeast India’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) to witness an aerial display. pic.twitter.com/I9oJhfF6fA
Aerial showcase
PM witnesses aerial display by Indian Air Force
During his visit, PM Modi also witnessed an aerial display by the Indian Air Force. The demonstration included fighter jets like Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale, transport aircraft such as An-32, and helicopters. Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) performed special heli-borne operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) demonstrations.
Visit itinerary
PM Modi's day-long visit to Assam
Earlier in the day, PM Modi was welcomed at Chabua airfield by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After inaugurating the Emergency Landing Facility, he left for Guwahati in a C-130J aircraft. His day-long visit to Assam also includes launching development projects worth over ₹5,500 crore and attending public rallies.