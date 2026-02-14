C-130J with PM Modi makes historic landing on Assam highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's aircraft has made a historic landing at the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Moran, Assam, on Saturday morning. The facility, which is built on a 4.2-km stretch of national highway, was inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit to the state. It is designed for Indian Air Force fighter jets to take off and land during emergencies.

Infrastructure significance Emergency landing facility built at a cost of ₹100 crore The Emergency Landing Facility was built at a cost of ₹100 crore and is the first of its kind in Northeast India, intended as an alternaive to the Dibrugarh airport. It will bolster defense, logistics, and disaster response capabilities in the region. The facility can accommodate fighter aircraft with a maximum weight of 40 tons and transport aircraft with up to 74 tons maximum take-off weight.

Twitter Post Video of PM Modi's aircraft landing on highway at Moran 🚨 Assam | Dibrugarh



PM Narendra Modi lands at Northeast India’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) to witness an aerial display. pic.twitter.com/I9oJhfF6fA — AsiaWarZone (@AsiaWarZone) February 14, 2026

Advertisement

Aerial showcase PM witnesses aerial display by Indian Air Force During his visit, PM Modi also witnessed an aerial display by the Indian Air Force. The demonstration included fighter jets like Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale, transport aircraft such as An-32, and helicopters. Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) performed special heli-borne operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) demonstrations.

Advertisement