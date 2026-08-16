C. Joseph Vijay condemns Karnataka forest department shooting 3 Tamils
India
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has strongly condemned the shooting deaths of three Tamil men by Karnataka Forest Department staff in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on August 15, 2026.
The victims, Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, were originally from Tamil Nadu but had been living in Karnataka's Hanur taluk.
C. Joseph Vijay seeks impartial probe
Vijay called the Forest Department's explanation "unacceptable" and is pushing for an impartial investigation with a high-level inquiry committee.
He also urged support for the victims' families and better safeguards to prevent this from happening again.