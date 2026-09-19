C Joseph Vijay to launch Tamil Nadu newborn gold rings

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is rolling out the Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam on September 28, 2026.

Eligible mothers of newborns in state-run hospitals, who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and registered under PICME and RCH, will receive a one-gram gold ring, each with its own serial number and secure packaging.

The first phase will reach about 128,000 newborns.