C Joseph Vijay to launch Tamil Nadu newborn gold rings
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is rolling out the Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam on September 28, 2026.
Eligible mothers of newborns in state-run hospitals, who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and registered under PICME and RCH, will receive a one-gram gold ring, each with its own serial number and secure packaging.
The first phase will reach about 128,000 newborns.
TVK party to distribute 441,000 rings
This gold ring giveaway isn't just about gifts: it's meant to encourage more families to choose government hospitals for deliveries and boost trust in public healthcare.
It also fulfills a big pre-election promise from the ruling TVK party, with plans to hand out 441,000 rings across four phases.
To be eligible, mothers need to be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and registered under state health systems; however, births in Chengelpet and Tiurppur districts are excluded due to upcoming by-elections.