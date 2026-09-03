C Joseph Vijay unveils ₹1,850cr plan modernizing 35km Chennai roads
Big news for city life: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just rolled out a ₹1,850 crore plan to upgrade roads in Chennai and other urban areas.
The goal? Fix up streets damaged by water and sewer works, and turn 35km of Chennai roads into modern, people-friendly spaces with proper footpaths.
TN school safety upgrades, water funding
Safety gets a boost with 15km of roads near schools being upgraded.
Traffic junctions are getting revamped (105 in Chennai alone) with similar improvements planned across other cities.
Urban schools will see new classrooms and facilities thanks to a ₹335 crore push.
There's also a massive ₹1,000 crore plan to improve drinking water in places like Madurai and Cuddalore.
TN plans 250 parks, 1cr saplings
The project isn't just about roads: 250 new parks are coming across the State, and major parks are coming to cities like Tiruchi, Tiruppur, and Pudukkottai.
One crore saplings will be planted in cities to increase green cover.
Plus, waste-to-energy plants are set for Tirunelveli and Salem, while 33 combined water supply projects get funding too.