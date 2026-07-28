C. Joseph Vijay visits Koyambedu TTTro treating 45MLD of sewage
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay stopped by the Koyambedu TTRO plant on Monday to see how it's working.
This facility treats a massive 45 million liters of sewage every day and is part of Chennai's push to reuse water.
Instead of relying only on freshwater, the city is now sending purified recycled water to industries, helping save precious resources.
Metrowater's 2 TTRO plants recycle 90MLD
Chennai Metrowater has set up two TTRO plants at Koyambedu and Kodungaiyut that together recycle up to 90 million liters daily.
These plants cut down groundwater use and supply recycled water for things like construction and making concrete.
It's all part of a bigger effort to make the city's water habits more sustainable.