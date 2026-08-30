C. P. Radhakrishnan opens Keralam's official Onam procession in Thiruvananthapuram
Keralam's official Onam festivities finished with a vibrant grand procession in Thiruvananthapuram this Sunday.
Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan kicked off the event shortly after 5pm joined by the governor, chief minister, and other dignitaries.
The parade opened with Vande Mataram and the national anthem, setting a festive tone for everyone.
Thiruvananthapuram floats showcase 100+ art forms
The streets were buzzing with floats covering 69 government departments and over 100 traditional and folk art forms were on display.
Leading the way was Mahabali on an eye-catching chariot, while cultural teams from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab added even more energy.
With the vice president in town, security was tight: airspace restrictions and citywide traffic controls kept things running smoothly as crowds enjoyed the festival atmosphere.