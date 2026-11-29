Punjab: 4 hand grenades, pistols found in suspected drone-dropped cache
What's the story
A joint search operation by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on Saturday unearthed a suspected drone-dropped cache. The recovery included four hand grenades, two pistols, and 59 live cartridges. Police found the packet in fields at Hardochhani village and believe it was airdropped from across the border.
Legal proceedings
Case registered under relevant sections
The recovered items, including two .30-bore pistols with magazines and four hand grenades, were examined by the police.
A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Gurdaspur Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Aircraft Act.
This incident has raised concerns over cross-border trafficking of weapons in Punjab.
Political fallout
Bajwa blames Mann, Shah for Punjab's security situation
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has accused both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments of not being able to control cross-border trafficking, drug smuggling, and gangsterism in Punjab.
He held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for Punjab's deteriorating security situation.
Counter allegations
Congress leader accused of fearmongering
In response to Bajwa's accusations, AAP state media in-charge Baltej Pannu accused the Congress leader of fearmongering and making sensational statements for political mileage.
Pannu said, "Every six months, Bajwa comes up with a new political stunt."
He also alleged that Bajwa is politically desperate as he faces losing his constituency by around 15,000 votes.