CAG finds Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana overspent by over ₹3,500cr
India
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched in June 2024 to support women facing financial struggles, has blown past its budget by over ₹3,500 crore according to a CAG audit.
The scheme was meant to spend ₹29,693 crore but ended up using ₹33,237 crore, according to the CAG audit.
Gender spending surges, over 92L removed
The scheme pushed Maharashtra's gender-focused spending way up, from just ₹262 crore in FY24 to ₹33,554 crore in FY25. The Gender Budget also saw a big jump.
But not everyone got the benefit: the number of women helped dropped nearly 38%, mainly because over 92 lakh were removed for not meeting eligibility or missing e-KYC steps.
Even so, the state continues funding programs for women's safety, health, education, and entrepreneurship.