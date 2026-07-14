CAG finds Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana overspent by over ₹3,500cr

The scheme pushed Maharashtra's gender-focused spending way up, from just ₹262 crore in FY24 to ₹33,554 crore in FY25. The Gender Budget also saw a big jump.

But not everyone got the benefit: the number of women helped dropped nearly 38%, mainly because over 92 lakh were removed for not meeting eligibility or missing e-KYC steps.

Even so, the state continues funding programs for women's safety, health, education, and entrepreneurship.