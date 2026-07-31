CAG flags major flaws in West Bengal Amphan relief distribution
West Bengal's Cyclone Amphan relief fund distribution has come under fire, as the CAG found major issues, like duplicate payments totaling ₹18.07 crore and people using the same photos for house damage claims.
The audit also discovered that ₹1,383.23 crore was sitting in commercial bank accounts after being withdrawn from the treasury.
Amphan payments issued on political recommendations
The report showed that many relief payments were handed out based on local political recommendations, often skipping proper inspections.
In South 24 Parganas district, ₹22.84 crore was released without key documents like Aadhaar or voter IDs.
There were also questionable calls on house damage and extra money given for betel vine losses.
The CAG now wants these problems investigated and better controls put in place to prevent future mix-ups.