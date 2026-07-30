Calcutta HC grants Abhishek Banerjee interim protection until August 6
The Calcutta High Court has given TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from coercive action until August 6.
Banerjee asked the court to cancel several FIRs filed against him after the Assembly polls, saying they are just political attacks.
The judge told the state to share details of all FIRs, but he will only look at those with clear information for now.
Banerjee's lawyer calls 11 FIRs harassment
Banerjee's lawyer argued that these cases, 11 in total, were part of a pattern of harassment, with some complaints about events as far back as 2017 and 2020 suddenly popping up now.
The Solicitor General said each FIR should be challenged separately, but Banerjee's team pointed to earlier cases where courts helped politicians facing multiple FIRs.
For now, Banerjee is protected, but he will need to file supplementary pleadings if he wants relief from future complaints.