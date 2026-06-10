Calcutta HC grants Aroop Biswas interim protection after Messi chaos
Remember the Messi chaos at Salt Lake Stadium last December? Too many fans showed up, things got out of hand, and Messi had to leave early.
Now, the Calcutta High Court has granted former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas interim protection from any coercive action while the case is investigated.
For now, Biswas can't leave his station without permission and must hand over his passport within a week.
Judge faults Aroop Biswas, orders cooperation
The judge didn't hold back: he said it was Biswas's responsibility as sports minister to keep things under control and called the whole incident a public embarrassment.
The court also pointed out that Biswas skipped two police summonses earlier.
Now he's been told to cooperate with investigators and show up when called (with at least 48 hours' notice).
The next hearing is set for August 4.