Calcutta HC grants Aroop Biswas interim protection after Messi chaos India Jun 10, 2026

Remember the Messi chaos at Salt Lake Stadium last December? Too many fans showed up, things got out of hand, and Messi had to leave early.

Now, the Calcutta High Court has granted former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas interim protection from any coercive action while the case is investigated.

For now, Biswas can't leave his station without permission and must hand over his passport within a week.