Calcutta HC orders Indian Railways pay Baptu Pal family ₹8L

Pal's family was first turned down because officials claimed he wasn't a valid "passenger." They said the ticket's validity was disputed.

But the judge pointed out that just because someone can't show a ticket, especially if they've passed away, it doesn't mean they were traveling without one.

With the police report mentioning seizure of a ticket and consistent statements from Pal's brother, the court ruled in favor of the family and told Railways to pay up with interest within eight weeks.