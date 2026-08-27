Calcutta HC orders Indian Railways pay Baptu Pal family ₹8L
The Calcutta High Court has ordered Indian Railways to pay ₹800,000 to the family of Baptu Pal, who died after falling from an overcrowded train back in 2019.
The court called it an "untoward incident" and overturned a previous decision that had denied the family compensation.
Calcutta HC overturned compensation denial
Pal's family was first turned down because officials claimed he wasn't a valid "passenger." They said the ticket's validity was disputed.
But the judge pointed out that just because someone can't show a ticket, especially if they've passed away, it doesn't mean they were traveling without one.
With the police report mentioning seizure of a ticket and consistent statements from Pal's brother, the court ruled in favor of the family and told Railways to pay up with interest within eight weeks.