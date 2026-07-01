Calcutta HC seeks Baruipur police report on Prabhash Mondal encounter
India
The Calcutta High Court wants a full report from Baruipur police about how Prabhash Mondal, accused in the tragic rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, was killed in a police encounter.
Judges say they need clarity on exactly what happened and what steps officials took afterward.
The next hearing is scheduled for August 18.
CID probes Mondal encounter claims
Police claim Mondal tried to escape during a crime scene visit by grabbing an officer's revolver and firing at the officers, so they shot him dead. But this version is under scrutiny.
Someone filed a public interest litigation, or PIL, arguing there were serious security lapses.
Now, the CID has stepped in to investigate how things unfolded.