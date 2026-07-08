Calcutta High Court adjourns TMC bank accounts hearing to Thursday

Justice Bhattacharyya proposes Talukdar oversight

Justice Bhattacharyya suggested bringing in retired Judge Subrata Talukdar to oversee the frozen accounts, but there is a snag since Talukdar's son is involved in the case.

Meanwhile, more frozen accounts have come up during hearings.

The police have been told to bring their investigation details, including complaints by rebel TMC MLAs, when everyone returns to court on Thursday.