Calcutta High Court adjourns TMC bank accounts hearing to Thursday
India
The Calcutta High Court has paused the hearing over the freezing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) bank accounts, pushing it to Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta could not attend.
The court had earlier asked a private bank to share details about three frozen accounts, but those documents have not been opened yet because of the delay.
Justice Bhattacharyya proposes Talukdar oversight
Justice Bhattacharyya suggested bringing in retired Judge Subrata Talukdar to oversee the frozen accounts, but there is a snag since Talukdar's son is involved in the case.
Meanwhile, more frozen accounts have come up during hearings.
The police have been told to bring their investigation details, including complaints by rebel TMC MLAs, when everyone returns to court on Thursday.