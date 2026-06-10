Calcutta High Court awards Barnali Samanta Nandi ₹11L, praises homemakers
India
The Calcutta High Court just bumped up compensation for Barnali Samanta Nandi, a homemaker who died in a 2022 road accident, from ₹9.17 lakh to ₹11 lakh.
The judge made it clear that even though homemakers' work isn't paid; it's essential for families and deserves real recognition when deciding compensation.
Calcutta High Court finds driver liable
The court found the truck driver at fault because the vehicle was parked without proper warnings.
The same crash also claimed Barnali's husband Shamit and their daughter Sinjini.
By raising Barnali's compensation, the court sent a strong message: homemakers' roles go way beyond money: they're at the heart of family life.