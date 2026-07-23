Calcutta High Court delays Abhishek Banerjee plea in 8 FIRs
India
The Calcutta High Court has delayed hearing TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's request for protection from action in eight FIRs filed against him across West Bengal.
The next court date is July 30, and the judge asked Banerjee's lawyer to update the court if anything happens to him before then.
Judge questions Kapil Sibal's comparison
Banerjee's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, mentioned that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari got protection in a similar situation with 17 FIRs.
The judge did not find this comparison convincing and also questioned why all eight FIRs were combined into one petition.
Sibal explained they would handle them separately going forward.
The state government wanted more time for its top lawyer to argue, so the hearing was pushed back.