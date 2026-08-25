Calcutta High Court grants Abhishek Banerjee protection in 3 cases
India
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee just got some breathing room from the Calcutta High Court.
He's now protected from coercive action in three specific cases filed against him in West Bengal.
The court said there's no need to take him into custody for these, but he still has to show up and cooperate if the police call him in.
Banerjee sought FIR updates from police
Banerjee had told the court he wasn't even aware of several FIRs against him and wanted updates from the police.
The judge made it clear this matter is confined to three specific cases.