Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to Aroop Biswas
The Calcutta High Court just gave interim protection to sports minister Aroop Biswas after the messy scenes at Lionel Messi's "GOAT Tour" in Kolkata last December.
The judge called out poor event management and was especially concerned about how close Biswas got to Messi, raising questions about security.
Biswas now has to cooperate with the investigation and follow court orders.
Satadru Dutta alleges 22,000 complimentary passes
Event organizer Satadru Dutta accused Biswas of more than 22,000 complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and proximity cards for financial gain, which led to an FIR and a police inquiry.
Many fans who paid up to ₹18,000 for tickets couldn't even see Messi because VIPs crowded him out.
Now, the police commissioner is running an independent probe into what went wrong and the alleged security lapses.