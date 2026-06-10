Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to Aroop Biswas

Satadru Dutta alleges 22,000 complimentary passes

Event organizer Satadru Dutta accused Biswas of more than 22,000 complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and proximity cards for financial gain, which led to an FIR and a police inquiry.

Many fans who paid up to ₹18,000 for tickets couldn't even see Messi because VIPs crowded him out.

Now, the police commissioner is running an independent probe into what went wrong and the alleged security lapses.