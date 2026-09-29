Calcutta High Court grants Milan Pradhan interim bail for Nandigram
India
Milan Pradhan, Congress's pick for the Nandigram bypolls, just got interim bail from the Calcutta High Court, so he's free to campaign until October 20.
Pradhan had been arrested earlier this month over old murder cases from 2007.
His release comes after Mamata Banerjee backed him, after her own candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination.
Complaint against Hasi Rani Rath dismissed
The Nandigram bypoll is set for October 6, with results out on October 9; campaigning wraps up on October 4.
The court called it surprising that Pradhan was arrested so many years after the alleged crimes.
Meanwhile, a separate complaint against BJP's Hasi Rani Rath about her nomination details was dismissed by the court.