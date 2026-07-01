Calcutta High Court seeks report on egg attacks against TMC India Jul 01, 2026

After the 2026 Assembly elections, several TMC leaders faced egg-throwing incidents, and now the Calcutta High Court is stepping in.

The court has asked the West Bengal government for a full report and details of any FIRs filed.

This all comes after a petition by advocate Danish Farooqui for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.