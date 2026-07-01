Calcutta High Court seeks report on egg attacks against TMC
India
After the 2026 Assembly elections, several TMC leaders faced egg-throwing incidents, and now the Calcutta High Court is stepping in.
The court has asked the West Bengal government for a full report and details of any FIRs filed.
This all comes after a petition by advocate Danish Farooqui for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
Kalyan Banerjee alleges officials' involvement
Meanwhile, lawyer Kalyan Banerjee claimed some police and officials might be involved in stirring up these mobs.
The court said raising public awareness is just as important as law enforcement here.
The next hearing is set for July 20.