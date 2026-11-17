Calcutta High Court starts contempt proceedings against MP Abhishek Banerjee
The Calcutta High Court has started contempt proceedings against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after he publicly accused the judiciary of favoring the BJP.
Banerjee now has 15 days to explain why he shouldn't be charged with contempt for comments seen as questioning the court's fairness.
State told to review Banerjee security
The court says such remarks could hurt trust in the justice system, and despite pushback from state lawyers, it has gone ahead with a formal notice.
The state government has also been told to review Banerjee's security cover, as his claims about denied protection are part of this controversy.
All eyes are on how Banerjee responds: his explanation will be considered before the court decides what comes next.