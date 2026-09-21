Calicut FC player Rijohn Jose dies in Kozhikode motorcycle crash
India
Sad news for Kerala football fans: Rijohn Jose, 29, a player of Calicut FC, lost his life in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night in Kozhikode.
He and teammate Gani Ahammed Nigam had reached Kozhikode as Calicut FC was preparing for the upcoming Super League Kerala season when their bike collided with another.
While Gani's condition is stable, Jose sadly didn't make it.
Rijohn Jose formerly with Forca Kochi
Jose was an important part of Calicut FC and previously played for Forca Kochi.
His sudden passing just days before the new Super League Kerala season kicks off on September 25.
Police are investigating the crash, and Jose's body will be handed over to his family after postmortem formalities.