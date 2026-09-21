Calicut FC player Rijohn Jose dies in Kozhikode motorcycle crash

Sad news for Kerala football fans: Rijohn Jose, 29, a player of Calicut FC, lost his life in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night in Kozhikode.

He and teammate Gani Ahammed Nigam had reached Kozhikode as Calicut FC was preparing for the upcoming Super League Kerala season when their bike collided with another.

While Gani's condition is stable, Jose sadly didn't make it.