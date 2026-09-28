Calicut University pro-left syndicate proposes 2 stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'
At Calicut University, some pro-left Syndicate members have suggested singing just two stanzas of Vande Mataram during an honorary doctorate event on October 6.
The ceremony will see Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and higher education minister in attendance, with filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and scientist E D Jemmis among those being honored.
The group says their proposal follows university rules and Malabar's secular tradition, pointing out that the law doesn't require the full song.
Kerala High Court seeks university response
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has asked the university to respond to Senate members who claim the event skipped proper approval steps.
A hearing is set for October 1, so there are still a few hurdles before the celebration can go ahead as planned.