IIT Bombay student suicide: Protests erupt over recent suicide
What's the story
Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay staged a protest on Friday over the recent suicide of a second-year student. The deceased, Sahil Wakode, had been caught using an AI platform to find answers during an examination. This incident marks the third suicide on campus in seven months. In February and July, two other students also died by suicide at IIT Bombay.
Protest details
Students demand accountability, transparency from administration
Over 400 students participated in the protest, demanding accountability and transparency from the administration.
They alleged that Wakode was threatened with a one-year suspension, which could have delayed his graduation.
"We are completely in the dark about why this is happening or what the underlying reasons are," a third-year undergraduate student said during the protest.
Institute's response
No disciplinary action taken against student: IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Wakode and is extending support to those affected.
The institute said no disciplinary action was taken against him after he was caught using ChatGPT during an exam.
Instead, he was counseled by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who assured him that his academic career would not be adversely affected.
Support extended
Authorities looking into circumstances surrounding death
The institute added that Wakode returned to his hostel room after the counseling session but was later found dead.
"The circumstances surrounding the student's death are being looked into by the authorities," IIT Bombay said in a statement.
The administration has assured support to Wakode's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others impacted by this tragic incident.