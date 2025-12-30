Next Article
Canada-India deportation numbers don't match—here's why
Canada says it removed 2,831 Indian nationals between January and October this year—a record high and up 41% from last year.
That puts India just behind Mexico for the most removals.
But here's the twist: India officially reports only 188 deportations from Canada during the same period.
Why does this matter?
The huge gap comes down to how each country counts deportations.
Most people counted by Canada left voluntarily after being ordered out, while India's figures likely only include forced, escorted returns.
This difference matters because it shapes how both countries talk about migration—and may influence the scrutiny of temporary residents, including Indian students and workers in Canada.