Gujarat Police ramp up security for New Year's Eve 2025
Celebrating New Year's Eve in Gujarat? Expect to see a lot more police around this year.
To keep things safe and chill, Surat has deployed 5,000 officers, set up 45 checkpoints with alcohol detectors and anti-narcotics kits, and is cracking down on illegal activities—especially drug use.
As Surat Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gahlaut put it, they're serious about keeping the night trouble-free.
Extra tech and focus on safety
Vadodara is going all out with over 8,000 CCTV cameras, drones in the sky, and officers wearing body cams.
More than 2,000 personnel will be patrolling to stop bootlegging and other shady stuff.
Ahmedabad and Rajkot are also stepping up vehicle checks and drug testing.
Plus, there'll be extra plainclothes women officers on duty to help protect against harassment—so everyone can enjoy the celebrations with peace of mind.