Gujarat Police ramp up security for New Year's Eve 2025

Extra tech and focus on safety

Vadodara is going all out with over 8,000 CCTV cameras, drones in the sky, and officers wearing body cams.

More than 2,000 personnel will be patrolling to stop bootlegging and other shady stuff.

Ahmedabad and Rajkot are also stepping up vehicle checks and drug testing.

Plus, there'll be extra plainclothes women officers on duty to help protect against harassment—so everyone can enjoy the celebrations with peace of mind.