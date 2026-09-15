Canada sends Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Karamveer Deo to India
India
Canada just sent Karamveer Deo, a major player in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, back to India on September 15, 2026.
Punjab Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, which allowed authorities to detain him immediately after his arrival in India.
This is part of a bigger push to break down the gang's global network.
Deo accused aiding Anmol Bishnoi escape
Deo is accused of helping Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, escape from India and giving shelter to other gang members.
He's also linked to a shooting at singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada.
Now that he's in custody, Punjab Police plan to question him about how the gang operates internationally and who else might be helping them move across borders.