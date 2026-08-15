Canopy collapses at Hasnain Public School, 1 killed 2 injured
India
During Independence Day celebrations at Hasnain Public School in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a concrete canopy at the entrance suddenly collapsed.
The accident happened when several students climbed onto the structure, causing it to give way.
Sadly, a young bystander who came to watch the event was killed on the spot, while two students sustained injuries.
District officials review CCTV, probe canopy
The incident caused panic among students. Local authorities, including top district officials, quickly arrived to manage rescue efforts and start an investigation.
CCTV footage did not clearly capture the moment of collapse but is being reviewed for clues.
Officials are now looking into whether there were any safety lapses or structural problems with the canopy.