Gurugram student suicide: Note blames faculty for 'mental harassment'

A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Sharda University in Greater Noida died by suicide on Friday night. The deceased, identified as Jyoti Sharma from Gurugram , left a note blaming two faculty members for mental harassment and humiliation. The police have arrested the accused staff members—Mahinder and Shairy—and a case has been registered at Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

University action University forms inquiry committee Sharda University has formed a high-power inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances of Sharma's death. The university said it is cooperating with statutory authorities and has provided all necessary documentation for the investigation. "The University is fully cooperating with statutory authorities conducting their own processes," Dr. Ajit Kumar, the university's Public Relations Officer, said.

Protest aftermath Protests broke out on campus Following the incident, protests erupted on campus with students accusing the university administration of negligence. A minor scuffle broke out between protesters and police during the demonstration. The unrest was further fueled by anger among Sharma's family and university students toward the administration. Sudhir Kumar, Additional DCP of Greater Noida, said peace was restored through dialogue with police officials.

Note details Want them to be imprisoned, wrote Sharma In her suicide note, Sharma accused the two staff members of mental harassment and humiliation. She expressed a desire for them to be imprisoned for their actions. "I want them to go behind the bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me," she wrote in the note. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway based on complaints from Sharma's family members.