CAPFs to reserve 50% of new constable jobs for ex-Agniveers
Big update: Half of all new constable jobs in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will now be set aside for ex-Agniveers.
This move is meant to help Agniveers (who finish their four-year military stint) transition smoothly into CAPF roles.
Instead of applying directly, eligible names will come from lists shared by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
CRPF reserves 3,500 posts for ex-Agniveers
About 25,000 Agniveers from the first Agnipath batch are wrapping up service in December.
The policy won't affect existing reservations for SC, ST, or OBC candidates.
Forces like CRPF and BSF have already started rolling this out: CRPF alone is reserving 3,500 of its 7,000 constable spots for ex-Agniveers.
Plus, ex-Agniveers get perks like skipping written tests and age relaxation, a real leg-up as they start this new chapter.