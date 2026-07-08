Capgemini reports 'Little Scholars's daycare to police after alleged mistreatment
Capgemini has reported the Little Scholars daycare on its Bengaluru campus to police after videos surfaced online showing staff allegedly mistreating toddlers.
The complaint accuses the daycare of ignoring child safety, and two staff members, Vijayalakshmi and Sujata, have already been arrested.
Interestingly, Sujata filmed the videos not as a whistleblower, but reportedly to get back at her manager.
Capgemini holds missing manager Manjula responsible
Capgemini is holding the daycare manager, Manjula, who is currently missing, responsible for failing to keep children safe.
Police say both caregivers and management are under investigation for breaking child protection laws.
The case has put a spotlight on how important it is to ensure safe spaces for children, especially in places parents trust.