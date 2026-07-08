Capgemini reports 'Little Scholars's daycare to police after alleged mistreatment India Jul 08, 2026

Capgemini has reported the Little Scholars daycare on its Bengaluru campus to police after videos surfaced online showing staff allegedly mistreating toddlers.

The complaint accuses the daycare of ignoring child safety, and two staff members, Vijayalakshmi and Sujata, have already been arrested.

Interestingly, Sujata filmed the videos not as a whistleblower, but reportedly to get back at her manager.