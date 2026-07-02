Capgemini temporarily closes Bengaluru HAL campus daycare after WhatsApp videos
India
Capgemini has temporarily closed its day care center at the HAL campus in Bengaluru after videos showing caregivers allegedly mistreating toddlers (aged two to three) spread on WhatsApp.
The company says it's focused on employee and family well-being and is working closely with the police as they investigate.
Caregivers face juvenile justice FIR
Five female caregivers now face an FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act, with accusations ranging from threatening children to spraying water from toilet jets into their mouths, and locking them in bathrooms.
Police are still digging into what happened, while Capgemini says it's committed to keeping children safe and supporting the investigation.