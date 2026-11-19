Captain Smit Machchar wins Bharat's Braveheart Award after copilot attack
Captain Smit Machchar just won the Bharat's Braveheart Award after he bravely handled a crisis on a Flydubai flight.
On September 30, his copilot attacked him midair, but even while injured, Captain Machchar managed to unlock the cockpit door so others could step in and help.
His quick thinking kept more than 170 people safe.
Captain Machchar's wife accepts award
The flight was safely diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with help from two off-duty pilots on board.
Since Captain Machchar is still recovering, his wife accepted the award for him and shared his gratitude.
She said he hopes this moment encourages others to stay brave when things get tough.