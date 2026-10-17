Captain Smit Machchhar recounts midair co-pilot attack on flydubai flight
India
Captain Smit Machchhar opened up about a terrifying moment on a flydubai flight when his co-pilot suddenly attacked him midair.
Speaking to Sky News Arabia, he recalled telling himself, "You can't die like this," as he fought back and managed to open the cockpit door so passengers could help.
Passengers subdued co-pilot, Tabuk diversion
Even though he was injured in the struggle, Machchhar's fast reaction allowed passengers to step in and subdue the co-pilot.
The flight, originally headed from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was safely diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
He also praised a fellow crew member for taking control during the chaos, saying they had to act quickly because they were in a life-and-death situation.