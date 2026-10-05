Captive-bred Great Indian Bustards released in Desert National Park
India
Big news for wildlife lovers: two captive-bred Great Indian Bustards were released into the wild at Desert National Park, Jaisalmer.
With fewer than 150 of these unique birds believed to remain in the wild, thanks to habitat loss and hunting, this release is a hopeful step to help their numbers bounce back.
Breeding program raised 98 bustards
Since 2016, the breeding program has raised 98 bustards (38 through artificial insemination), training them for life outside captivity.
But it's not easy: surviving out there means dodging threats like degraded habitats and dangerous power lines.
Conservationists are now closely watching how these birds adapt, hoping this move sparks a real comeback for one of India's rarest birds.