CAQM directs MCD to intensify road dust controls in Delhi
Winter's almost here, and Delhi's gearing up to tackle road dust, a big reason the city's air gets so bad this time of year.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to intensify mechanized sweeping, water sprinkling, and C&D waste removal.
All these moves are meant to cut down on PM2.5 pollution from dust, which stacks up alongside emissions from cars and factories.
CAQM asks DCMCs launch dust campaigns
CAQM wants Dust Control and Management Cells (DCMCs) to carry out special campaigns to scientifically dispose of legacy dust from roads, roadsides, medians, as well as footpaths.
Studies say mechanical sweeping works best, but the dust comes back fast within just four to eight days after cleaning, so frequent cleaning is key.
Officials are also looking at paving unpaved edges and adding plants that trap soil to help keep the air cleaner longer.