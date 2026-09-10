CAQM directs MCD to intensify road dust controls in Delhi

Winter's almost here, and Delhi's gearing up to tackle road dust, a big reason the city's air gets so bad this time of year.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to intensify mechanized sweeping, water sprinkling, and C&D waste removal.

All these moves are meant to cut down on PM2.5 pollution from dust, which stacks up alongside emissions from cars and factories.