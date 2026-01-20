CAQM flags 'serious deficiencies' in GRAP measures implementation across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has flagged "serious deficiencies" in implementing anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The CAQM's review of performance reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) revealed major gaps in enforcing Stage III and Stage IV measures. Shortfalls were observed across several mandated actions, with some as high as 99.6%.

Pollution control Major lapses in construction site inspections, road sweeping The CAQM's review found major lapses in inspections of construction and demolition sites and mechanical road sweeping. In Stage III, Delhi saw an average shortfall of 87% in large site inspections. It was around 70% in the case of road sweeping. Haryana's NCR districts reported a staggering 99.6% gap. Rajasthan (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh (NCR) also showed major deficiencies with inspection gaps of 84% and 96%, respectively.

Enforcement gaps Mechanical road sweeping and grievance redressal mechanisms Mechanical road sweeping was also far below prescribed levels during Stage III. Delhi and Haryana (NCR) had a 69% shortfall in mechanically swept roads, while Rajasthan (NCR) had a 31% shortfall. Uttar Pradesh (NCR) marginally exceeded its requirement by 4%. The CAQM also highlighted weak grievance redressal mechanisms across NCR states. Unresolved complaints ranged from 47% to 71% during Stage III, worsening to between 68% and 81% in Stage IV.

Advertisement

Air quality Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Tuesday but remained in the "very poor" category with an average AQI of 395. However, several locations still recorded alarming levels, with Wazirpur recording the worst at an AQI of 445. The Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app classified AQI readings between 401-500 as "severe" and those between 301-400 as "very poor."

Advertisement