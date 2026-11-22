CAQM seeks up to 20% NCR pollution reduction next year
Delhi woke up to poor air quality again this Sunday, with an AQI of 237, and some spots like IGNOU and Uttam Nagar hit very poor levels above 300.
To tackle this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) wants to cut pollution in the NCR by up to 20% next year.
CAQM pushes 15% pollution reduction plans
CAQM is pushing for detailed action plans from each state and district, aiming for at least a 15% reduction in pollution.
Local officers will be held responsible for hitting these targets, and CAQM plans to step in with specific fixes based on what's really happening on the ground.
It's a move from just reacting every winter to actually planning ahead for cleaner air.