Car falls into 100-foot gorge in Chamba district, 4 dead
India
A heartbreaking accident in Himachal's Chamba district left four people dead, including three women, after their car fell into a nearly 100-foot gorge on the Urei-Samra road.
The driver reportedly lost control, and another occupant suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the medical college.
Police identify victim as Lata Devi
Three victims died at the scene; another passed away later at Chamba Medical College.
Police have identified one victim as Lata Devi from Urei village and are still confirming others' names.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the Chamba road accident and conveyed his condolences and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.