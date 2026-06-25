Car lifted nearly 40 feet 'blown up' during Ujjain Muharram
India
During a Muharram procession in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a car was lifted nearly 40 feet by a crane and "blown up" as part of a dramatic stunt.
The act drew a big crowd and was likely meant for social media buzz, with local religious groups (akhadas) behind it.
FIR filed against 4 in Ujjain
Police have filed an FIR against four people involved, including the crane owner.
Firecrackers were used for the explosion effect, breaking rules that banned stunts during processions.
No deaths have been reported so far.
Authorities are now investigating others who may have played a part, noting this fits a growing trend of attention-grabbing stunts at such events.