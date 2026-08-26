Car loses control on NH 327E in Supaul killing 5
India
A late-night accident on NH 327E in Supaul, Bihar turned tragic when a speeding car lost control and hit a group of people doing kirtan, leaving five dead and two injured.
The victims were identified as Tilo Das, Rajo Das, and Surendra Yadav.
The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, and Krishna Shah was referred to a higher medical center for advanced treatment.
Locals block highway demanding justice
Locals blocked the highway in protest, demanding justice for the victims.
Police stepped in to calm things down while families gathered at the hospital seeking answers.
JDU MLA Ramvilas Kamat spoke to ANI to offer condolences and assured everyone that authorities are investigating what went wrong and will take action against those responsible.