Car plunges into well in Siddipet, kills family of 4
India
A heartbreaking accident in Telangana's Siddipet district took the lives of a family of four, Raju, his wife Bhagya, and their two young children, when their car accidentally plunged into a well late Wednesday night.
They were on their way home to Balvanthapur village after attending a relative's ceremony.
Police trace car to Appanapalli well
When the family didn't make it home and their phones went silent, worried relatives reached out to police.
Using mobile location tracking, officers traced the car to a well near Appanapalli village.
Sadly, all four were found inside the submerged vehicle.
The community is now mourning this sudden loss as police continue investigating what happened.