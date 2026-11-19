Car returning from tilak plunges into Araria canal, 6 dead
A heartbreaking accident in Bihar's Araria district took six lives, including three teens, when a car returning from a tilak ceremony, a pre-wedding program, at the bridegroom's residence in Bhaptia village under the Sikti block of Araria, lost control and plunged into a canal on the Bidi bridge under the Tarabari Police Station limits.
There were seven people inside; the deceased were from Thumha village and headed home after the celebration.
Survivor treated at Araria Sadar Hospital
Six people, including the driver, died, while one person survived and is being treated at Araria Sadar Hospital with family by their side.
Police rushed to the spot and took the occupants to hospital, but say things remain calm in the area as families grieve their loss.