A heartbreaking accident in Bihar's Araria district took six lives, including three teens, when a car returning from a tilak ceremony, a pre-wedding program, at the bridegroom's residence in Bhaptia village under the Sikti block of Araria, lost control and plunged into a canal on the Bidi bridge under the Tarabari Police Station limits.

There were seven people inside; the deceased were from Thumha village and headed home after the celebration.