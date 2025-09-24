NIA books Khalistani terrorist Pannun for threatening Modi on I-Day 

According to the NIA's FIR, Pannun, who is the general counsel of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit, made the remarks during a "Meet the Press" event at Lahore Press Club in Pakistan on August 10. The FIR also mentions that Pannun unveiled a new map for Khalistan during his address. This map includes Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh as part of the proposed Khalistan. The NIA alleges that these actions threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Investigation order

FIR filed on orders of Union Home Ministry

The case against Pannun was registered on the orders of the Union Home Ministry. The ministry said, "having regard to the gravity of the offense, its national and international ramifications and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by National Investigation Agency." The FIR names "Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other unknown persons" under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).