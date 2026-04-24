Case filed after Coast Guard helicopter flies over Sabarimala temple 

An Indian coast Guard Chetak Helicopter is seen flying meters above the Sabarimala hilltop temple in Kerala. Chopper is seen slowly overlying the temple, following which it speeds away. Incident has sparked concerns. Coast Guard says "chopper deviated due to adverse weather" pic.twitter.com/NGQzSZgX0Q

In its defense, the ICG said that the helicopter was on a routine training sortie from Kochi when it deviated due to bad weather. In a statement, they said, "At about 1.15pm due to high clouds and deteriorating weather in the area, the aircraft deviated from the intended track and ended up flying over the hills of Pamba." "Post clear weather, the aircraft returned back to base at Kochi," the PRO, Defense, said.

Safe return

Inquiry ordered by Sabarimala Special Commissioner

Police sources told PTI that the Sabarimala Special Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into this incident given its sensitive nature and potential risks to public safety. The hill shrine is a special security zone that is visited by lakhs of devotees every year. Eyewitnesses reported that it came within five meters of the temple's flagmast, known as the kodimaram. Per Mathrubhumi, the helicopter was carrying four people, one of whom was seen recording visuals of the temple from the air.