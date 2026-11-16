2 'cattle smugglers' killed in 2nd encounter in Haryana's Nuh
What's the story
Two alleged cattle smugglers were killed in an encounter with the police in Bima village of Nuh, Haryana, early on Sunday. The suspects allegedly opened fire at a police team that signaled their pickup truck to stop. The police retaliated, injuring all three occupants of the vehicle, who were later identified as Gabbar alias Hadiya from Rajasthan's Dausa, Sabir, and Tahir, a resident of Ghatmika in Rajasthan's Deeg district, who is undergoing treatment. The other two died at the hospital.
Medical update
Police constable injured in crossfire
Police said Tahir has 10 criminal cases registered against him, including those related to murder and cattle smuggling, while Gabbar has a dacoity case registered against him in Nuh.
A police constable was also injured in the crossfire.
According to police officers, the incident took place around 4:30am when a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team from Ferozepur Jhirka intercepted a pickup truck near Bima village on a tip-off about illegal cattle transportation.
Investigation progress
Cattle being transported to Fondawas for delivery
The police recovered seven animals from the vehicle and seized three country-made pistols, three live cartridges and five empty cartridge cases.
The cattle were being transported to Fondawas for delivery to Waris, who has multiple criminal cases against him, police said.
Autopsies have been conducted on the deceased suspects and their families have been informed about the incident.
Legal proceedings
Second encounter involving suspected cattle smugglers in a month
A magisterial inquiry has been launched to investigate the deaths of the two suspects.
This is the second encounter involving suspected cattle smugglers in Nuh within a month.
On October 15, another suspect, Shahid alias Advani, was killed near Silani village on the Gurgaon-Nuh border after an SUV allegedly carrying two cattle was stopped by cops.
Its occupants allegedly opened fire, prompting police officers to fire back.
Two of Shahid's associates escaped.