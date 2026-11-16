Police said Tahir has 10 criminal cases registered against him, including those related to murder and cattle smuggling, while Gabbar has a dacoity case registered against him in Nuh.

A police constable was also injured in the crossfire.

According to police officers, the incident took place around 4:30am when a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team from Ferozepur Jhirka intercepted a pickup truck near Bima village on a tip-off about illegal cattle transportation.