Caught on CCTV: MLA's son tries to run over cops with SUV
Pushpraj Patel, son of Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, is in serious trouble after allegedly trying to run over two police constables during a patrol in Alirajpur.
CCTV footage shows his vehicle swerving toward the officers near a bus stand on Sunday night, forcing them to jump out of the way.
Pushpraj accused in suicide case
One constable was reportedly hit before the car crashed into an electricity pole.
Police have filed an attempted murder case and are searching for Pushpraj, while his father says the police are searching for his son.
This isn't Pushpraj's first brush with the law—last year, he was accused of abetting a young woman's suicide, which has only added to public scrutiny around this latest case.