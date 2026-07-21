Cauvery Water Management Authority meets in Delhi amid weak monsoon
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is meeting in Delhi on July 22, 2026, as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu face off over sharing river water during a tough monsoon season.
With rain way below normal, both states are struggling to stick to the Supreme Court's 2018 rule that says Karnataka must send a set amount of water to Tamil Nadu every year.
Kuruvai farmers worried by reservoir shortfalls
Karnataka's main reservoirs are just over half full, thanks to a 28% rainfall shortfall (and an even bigger gap at the river's source). This means it'll be tough for them to release the agreed water downstream.
Tamil Nadu isn't faring much better: the Mettur Dam has less than half its usual storage, and farmers are worried about their Kuruvai crops since they've received only a fraction of the expected water.
With both sides feeling the pinch, tensions are rising and everyone's hoping for some relief from the skies, or at least from this week's meeting.