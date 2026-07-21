Cauvery Water Management Authority meets in Delhi amid weak monsoon

Karnataka's main reservoirs are just over half full, thanks to a 28% rainfall shortfall (and an even bigger gap at the river's source). This means it'll be tough for them to release the agreed water downstream.

Tamil Nadu isn't faring much better: the Mettur Dam has less than half its usual storage, and farmers are worried about their Kuruvai crops since they've received only a fraction of the expected water.

With both sides feeling the pinch, tensions are rising and everyone's hoping for some relief from the skies, or at least from this week's meeting.