CBI and Rajasthan Police probe NEET-UG 2026 'Private mafia' leak
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak has set off a major investigation by the CBI and Rajasthan Police.
The paper may have leaked from Nashik, Maharashtra, according to preliminary investigation, and spread through a WhatsApp group called "Private Mafia," where people paid at least ₹5,000 to get access.
Over 400 leaked questions matched NEET-UG
The paper reached states like Rajasthan, Kerala, and Bihar. A medical student was apprehended in Nashik after allegedly obtaining the paper from an associate in Pune.
Investigators found that over 400 leaked questions matched the real exam, with over 150 students and parents getting copies.
Now, the CBI is looking into whether an organized syndicate is behind it all.