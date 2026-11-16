CBI arrests 2 NCB sub-inspectors over alleged ₹25L Shahjahanpur extortion
Two Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sub-inspectors were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after they allegedly tried to extort ₹25 lakh from a medical store owner in Shahjahanpur.
The officers, Ajit Singh Meena and Sumeet Kumar, were caught during a sting operation in Delhi's R.K. Puram area on November 16, 2026.
NCB officer demanded 50L and 25L
The trouble began when the NCB asked the store owner for records of certain capsules back in July.
Even after he provided them, one officer returned months later and threatened jail time unless he paid up, first demanding ₹50 lakh and later demanding ₹25 lakh.
The CBI verified his complaint and set up a sting in the RK Puram area, leading to both officers' arrest.
FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act
An FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The case is another reminder that corruption can happen anywhere, even among those meant to enforce the law, but also shows that swift action is possible when people speak up.